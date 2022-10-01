Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Lieutenant General Ronald Place tours the newly constructed Hadnot Point MCMH and Wallace Creek MCMH. [Image 5 of 5]

    U.S. Army Lieutenant General Ronald Place tours the newly constructed Hadnot Point MCMH and Wallace Creek MCMH.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2022

    Photo by NMCCL Public Affairs 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    U.S. Army Lieutenant General Ronald Place, director for Defense Health Agency, tours the newly constructed Hadnot Point Marine Centered Medical Home (MCMH) and Wallace Creek MCMH on January 10, 2022. The new facilities will be a “one stop shop” for military personnel and will have multiple services such as radiology, pharmacy, and sports medicine capability.

