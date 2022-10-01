U.S. Army Lieutenant General Ronald Place tours the newly constructed Hadnot Point MCMH and Wallace Creek MCMH.

U.S. Army Lieutenant General Ronald Place, director for Defense Health Agency, tours the newly constructed Hadnot Point Marine Centered Medical Home (MCMH) and Wallace Creek MCMH on January 10, 2022. The new facilities will be a “one stop shop” for military personnel and will have multiple services such as radiology, pharmacy, and sports medicine capability.

Date Taken: 01.10.2022
Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US