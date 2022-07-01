Two BHC Oceana Hospital Corpsman Receive NAMs for Accident Assistance

Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) Branch Health Clinic Oceana petty officers receive Navy Achievement Medals (NAMs) for assisting a motorcycle-accident victim. Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Petty Officer Nathaniel Bennet and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Petty Officer Taylor Scott were given the NAMs by Capt. Shelley Perkins, NMCP’s commanding officer, Jan. 7.
