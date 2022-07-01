Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Two BHC Oceana Hospital Corpsman Receive NAMs for Accident Assistance [Image 2 of 5]

    Two BHC Oceana Hospital Corpsman Receive NAMs for Accident Assistance

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dylan Kinee 

    Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth

    Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) Branch Health Clinic Oceana petty officers receive Navy Achievement Medals (NAMs) for assisting a motorcycle-accident victim. Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Petty Officer Nathaniel Bennet and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Petty Officer Taylor Scott were given the NAMs by Capt. Shelley Perkins, NMCP’s commanding officer, Jan. 7.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2022
    Date Posted: 01.11.2022 09:43
    Photo ID: 7007202
    VIRIN: 220107-N-MT837-1003
    Resolution: 5885x4528
    Size: 2.12 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Two BHC Oceana Hospital Corpsman Receive NAMs for Accident Assistance [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Dylan Kinee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Two BHC Oceana Hospital Corpsman Receive NAMs for Accident Assistance
    Two BHC Oceana Hospital Corpsman Receive NAMs for Accident Assistance
    Two BHC Oceana Hospital Corpsman Receive NAMs for Accident Assistance
    Two BHC Oceana Hospital Corpsman Receive NAMs for Accident Assistance
    Two BHC Oceana Hospital Corpsman Receive NAMs for Accident Assistance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Two BHC Oceana Hospital Corpsman Receive NAMs for Accident Assistance

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #NMCP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT