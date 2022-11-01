Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PS Magazine Interviews TACOM Leaders [Image 2 of 2]

    PS Magazine Interviews TACOM Leaders

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2022

    Photo by Robert Hill 

    Army Sustainment Command - Redstone Arsenal Detachment

    Maj. Gen. Darren Werner, Commanding General, US Army Tank-Automotive and Armaments Command (TACOM) and TACOM’s senior enlisted advisor, Command Sgt. Maj. Jerry Charles answer questions from PS Magazine about TACOM's mission and sustainment efforts.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2022
    Date Posted: 01.11.2022 09:36
    Photo ID: 7007196
    VIRIN: 220111-A-EV437-1001
    Resolution: 1157x536
    Size: 172.64 KB
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 
    Hometown: WARREN, MI, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PS Magazine Interviews TACOM Leaders [Image 2 of 2], by Robert Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cpl. Keaton Wilkett, USMC
    PS Magazine Interviews TACOM Leaders

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    PS Magazine starts 2022 spotlighting Marine Corps corporal and TACOM senior leaders

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    sustainment
    maintenance
    TACOM
    PS Magazine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT