Cpl. Keaton Wilkett, USMC, Weapons and Field Training Battalion (WTFBn), Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD), San Diego, recognized by Army Materiel Command's PS Magazine for maintenance excellence.
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2022 09:36
|Photo ID:
|7007195
|VIRIN:
|220111-A-EV437-1000
|Resolution:
|791x722
|Size:
|196.23 KB
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
|Hometown:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cpl. Keaton Wilkett, USMC [Image 2 of 2], by Robert Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
PS Magazine starts 2022 spotlighting Marine Corps corporal and TACOM senior leaders
LEAVE A COMMENT