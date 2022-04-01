Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Puerto Rico National Guard support COVID-19 testing [Image 5 of 6]

    Puerto Rico National Guard support COVID-19 testing

    BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO

    01.04.2022

    Photo by Spc. Kevin Torres Figueroa 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Sgt. Luis Santiago, left, and Sgt. Eugene Suárez deliver appointment tickets and counts the participants before the COVID-19 test in Villalba, Jan 4, 2022. The Puerto Rico National Guard continue its efforts to support the Department of Health in maintaining the citizen’s health and safety in the fight against the COVID-19. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kevin Torres Figueroa)

    Date Taken: 01.04.2022
    Date Posted: 01.11.2022 09:35
    Photo ID: 7007194
    VIRIN: 220104-Z-CN561-2007
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: BUCHANAN, PR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    This work, Puerto Rico National Guard support COVID-19 testing [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Kevin Torres Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Puerto Rico National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    Army National Guard
    COVID-19
    Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico
    Kevin Torres Figueroa

