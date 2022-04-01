Sgt. Solmari Rosa, a medic of the Puerto Rico National Guard assigned to Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico executes a COVID-19 test in Ponce, Jan 4, 2022. The Puerto Rico National Guard continue its efforts to support the Department of Health in maintaining the citizen’s health and safety in the fight against the COVID-19. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kevin Torres Figueroa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.04.2022 Date Posted: 01.11.2022 09:35 Photo ID: 7007186 VIRIN: 220104-Z-CN561-1014 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 1.39 MB Location: BUCHANAN, PR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Puerto Rico National Guard support COVID-19 testing [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Kevin Torres Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.