A U.S. Army Staff Sgt. attending the Common Faculty Development-Instructor Course at the U.S. Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy Hawaii listens intently to the Instructor delivering a lecture on effective ways to educate Soldiers.
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2022 03:37
|Photo ID:
|7007027
|VIRIN:
|220110-A-JN543-103
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|6.2 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Instructor Course [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Christopher Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT