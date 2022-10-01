Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Instructor Course [Image 1 of 3]

    Army Instructor Course

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Christopher Thompson 

    Noncommissioned Officer Academy Hawaii

    A U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class attending the Common Faculty Development-Instructor Course at the U.S. Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy Hawaii listens intently to the Instructor delivering a lecture on effective ways to educate Soldiers.

    Date Taken: 01.10.2022
    Date Posted: 01.11.2022 03:37
    Photo ID: 7007026
    VIRIN: 220110-A-JN543-022
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 8.73 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Instructor Course [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Christopher Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Train to Lead
    NCOs make it happen

