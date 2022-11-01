Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LRC Rheinland-Pfalz lead drivers training instructor helps get community ‘on the road’ safely [Image 1 of 2]

    LRC Rheinland-Pfalz lead drivers training instructor helps get community ‘on the road’ safely

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    01.11.2022

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Sofija Kirchner is the lead training instructor at the Drivers Testing and Training Station, Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. Kirchner said a lot of the training she provides is focused on safety. Once you get your U.S. Army Europe license and have wheels under you, you can travel from installation to installation easily and safely, and you now have the ability to explore Germany, she said. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

