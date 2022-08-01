Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing hosts German distinguished guests for aircraft tour [Image 2 of 2]

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing hosts German distinguished guests for aircraft tour

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.08.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Lauren Snyder 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Maxwell "Montana" Miller, 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron commander, greets German Parliament member Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann before providing a tour of an HC-130J Combat King II aircraft to visiting members of the German military and government Jan. 8, 2022 in Southwest Asia. The HC-130J is the Air Force's only dedicated fixed-wing personnel recovery platform; its mission comprises of personal recovery in both combat and peacetime environments, helicopter air-to-air refueling, airdrop, humanitarian aid and disaster relief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lauren M. Snyder)

