332d Air Expeditionary Wing hosts German distinguished guests for aircraft tour

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Maxwell "Montana" Miller, 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron commander, greets German Parliament member Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann before providing a tour of an HC-130J Combat King II aircraft to visiting members of the German military and government Jan. 8, 2022 in Southwest Asia. The HC-130J is the Air Force's only dedicated fixed-wing personnel recovery platform; its mission comprises of personal recovery in both combat and peacetime environments, helicopter air-to-air refueling, airdrop, humanitarian aid and disaster relief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lauren M. Snyder)

