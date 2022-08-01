U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Timothy K. "TK" Brawner (left), 361st Expeditionary Attack Squadron commander, explains the capabilities of MQ-9 Reapers to visiting members of the German military and government Jan. 8, 2022 in Southwest Asia. Reapers are remotely piloted and can linger over places of interest, providing persistent strike capabilities and surveillance to ground force commanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lauren M. Snyder)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2022 Date Posted: 01.11.2022 01:37 Photo ID: 7006972 VIRIN: 220108-F-VI447-0049 Resolution: 4534x3017 Size: 1.24 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 332d Air Expeditionary Wing hosts German distinguished guests for aircraft tour [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Lauren Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.