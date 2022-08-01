Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing hosts German distinguished guests for aircraft tour [Image 1 of 2]

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing hosts German distinguished guests for aircraft tour

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.08.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Lauren Snyder 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Timothy K. "TK" Brawner (left), 361st Expeditionary Attack Squadron commander, explains the capabilities of MQ-9 Reapers to visiting members of the German military and government Jan. 8, 2022 in Southwest Asia. Reapers are remotely piloted and can linger over places of interest, providing persistent strike capabilities and surveillance to ground force commanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Lauren M. Snyder)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2022
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    AFCENT
    MQ-9
    reaper
    Free Democratic Party
    DEU Detachment

