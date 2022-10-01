Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fight Tonight; 8th Security Forces Squadron [Image 3 of 5]

    Fight Tonight; 8th Security Forces Squadron

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    01.10.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Cortney Thomas Jr., 8th Security Forces Squadron installation entry controller, center, conducts turn-over procedures at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 10, 2021. Defenders conduct turn-over to ensure those arriving are aware of any significant events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2022
    Date Posted: 01.11.2022 01:12
    Photo ID: 7006968
    VIRIN: 220110-F-PS661-1065
    Resolution: 6593x4193
    Size: 7.28 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    This work, Fight Tonight; 8th Security Forces Squadron [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    SFS
    8th Security Forces
    Senturies

