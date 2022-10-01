Airman 1st Class Omari Floyd, 8th Security Forces Squadron installation entry controller, prepares to check the I.D. of an individual at the main gate of Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 10, 2021. Sentries safeguard the base entry points thus keeping the Wolf Pack safe 24/7. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2022 Date Posted: 01.11.2022 01:12 Photo ID: 7006967 VIRIN: 220110-F-PS661-1063 Resolution: 6248x4145 Size: 5.88 MB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fight Tonight; 8th Security Forces Squadron [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.