    Coast Guard intercepts Haitian sailing vessel off Florida Keys; assists with apprehension [Image 2 of 2]

    Coast Guard intercepts Haitian sailing vessel off Florida Keys; assists with apprehension

    FL, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    An overloaded 60-foot Haitian sailing vessel aaproximatrely 25 miles northeast of Anguilla Cay, Bahamas, Jan. 9, 2021. It was reported 176 people we on the unsafe and overloaded vessel. (U.S. Coast Guard photo.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2022
    Date Posted: 01.10.2022 19:11
    Photo ID: 7006824
    VIRIN: 120109-G-G0107-1001
    Resolution: 1029x579
    Size: 304.57 KB
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard intercepts Haitian sailing vessel off Florida Keys; assists with apprehension [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Haitians
    coast guard
    key west
    alien migrant interdiction

