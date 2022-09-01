Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard intercepts Haitian sailing vessel off Florida Keys; assists with apprehension [Image 1 of 2]

    Coast Guard intercepts Haitian sailing vessel off Florida Keys; assists with apprehension

    ISLAMORADA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    An overloaded 60-foot Haitian sailing vessel aaproximatrely 25 miles northeast of Anguilla Cay, Bahamas, Jan. 9, 2021. The wooden sailing vessel was severely overloaded and operating without basic lifesaving equipment or navigation lights. (U.S. Coast Guard photo.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2022
    Date Posted: 01.10.2022 19:11
    Photo ID: 7006823
    VIRIN: 120109-G-G0107-1000
    Resolution: 675x506
    Size: 148.46 KB
    Location: ISLAMORADA, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard intercepts Haitian sailing vessel off Florida Keys; assists with apprehension [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

