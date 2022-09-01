Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HSC 28 Sea Hawk Helicopter Flight Ops [Image 3 of 3]

    HSC 28 Sea Hawk Helicopter Flight Ops

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    01.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aaron Lau 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    220109-N-GF955-1044
    CARIBBEAN SEA - (Jan. 9, 2022) -- Mineman 1st Class Daniel Leno assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), launches an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the “Shadow Det” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, Detachment 7, from the flight deck, Jan. 9, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2022
    Date Posted: 01.10.2022 16:02
    Photo ID: 7006781
    VIRIN: 220109-N-GF955-1044
    Resolution: 6196x4131
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HSC 28 Sea Hawk Helicopter Flight Ops [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Aaron Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    US Southern Command
    HELO
    USNAVSO
    US Fourth Fleet
    LCS 15

