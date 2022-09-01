HSC 28 Sea Hawk Helicopter Flight Ops

220109-N-GF955-1044

CARIBBEAN SEA - (Jan. 9, 2022) -- Mineman 1st Class Daniel Leno assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), launches an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the “Shadow Det” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, Detachment 7, from the flight deck, Jan. 9, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2022 Date Posted: 01.10.2022 16:02 Photo ID: 7006781 VIRIN: 220109-N-GF955-1044 Resolution: 6196x4131 Size: 1.86 MB Location: CARIBBEAN SEA