HSC 28 Sea Hawk Helicopter Flight Ops

CARIBBEAN SEA - (Jan. 9, 2022) -- Mineman 2nd Class Victor Monsivais, left, and Mineman Seaman Apprentice Aizik Ramirez, assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), remove chocks and chains before takeoff of an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the “Shadow Det” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, Detachment 7, Jan. 9, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau/Released)

