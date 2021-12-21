Civilian Police Officer Award Ceremony, Dec. 2021

WASHINGTON, DC (Dec. 21, 2021) – Capt. Mark Burns (right), Naval Support Activity Washington commanding officer, presents Lt. Daniel Carter (left) with the civilian service achievement medal, in recognition of Carter’s heroic actions in intercepting a wrong-way driver on a nearby highway back in November 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Jose Garcia)

