    Civilian Police Officer Award Ceremony, Dec. 2021 [Image 5 of 6]

    Civilian Police Officer Award Ceremony, Dec. 2021

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2021

    Photo by Elizabeth Kearns 

    Naval Support Activity Washington

    WASHINGTON, DC (Dec. 21, 2021) – Capt. Mark Burns (right), Naval Support Activity Washington commanding officer, presents Lt. Daniel Carter (left) with the civilian service achievement medal, in recognition of Carter’s heroic actions in intercepting a wrong-way driver on a nearby highway back in November 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Jose Garcia)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Civilian Police Officer Award Ceremony, Dec. 2021 [Image 6 of 6], by Elizabeth Kearns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

