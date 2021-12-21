Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Civilian Police Officer Award Ceremony, Dec. 2021 [Image 4 of 6]

    Civilian Police Officer Award Ceremony, Dec. 2021

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2021

    Photo by Elizabeth Kearns 

    Naval Support Activity Washington

    WASHINGTON, DC (Dec. 21, 2021) – Naval Support Activity Washington security forces personnel attend an award ceremony onboard Washington Navy Yard. (U.S. Navy photo by Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Jose Garcia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2021
    Date Posted: 01.10.2022 15:38
    Photo ID: 7006771
    VIRIN: 211221-N-ZZ999-1005
    Resolution: 4437x2956
    Size: 12.06 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Civilian Police Officer Award Ceremony, Dec. 2021 [Image 6 of 6], by Elizabeth Kearns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Naval Support Activity Washington
    Washington Navy Yard
    Federal police officer
    Capt. Mark Burns
    Civilian Service Achievement Medal

