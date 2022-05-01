Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Afghan evacuees enjoy day trip to White Sands National Park [Image 2 of 4]

    Afghan evacuees enjoy day trip to White Sands National Park

    NM, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge   

    An Afghan child from Task Force Holloman enjoys a day trip to White Sands National Park, New Mexico, Jan, 5, 2022. White Sands National Park is located a few miles from Holloman Air Force Base. The Department of Defense, through the U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of State and Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan evacuees essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jack Gardner)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2022
    Location: NM, US
    USNORTHCOM
    DHS
    Operation Allies Welcome
    TF Holloman

