Afghan evacuees enjoy day trip to White Sands National Park

Afghan evacuees from Task Force Holloman enjoy a day trip to White Sands National Park, New Mexico, Jan, 5, 2022. White Sands National Park is located a few miles from Holloman Air Force Base. The Department of Defense, through the U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of State and Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan evacuees essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jack Gardner)

