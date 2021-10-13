Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Space Force Essential to U.S. Army Modernization [Image 2 of 2]

    U.S. Space Force Essential to U.S. Army Modernization

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Army Precision Strike Missile launches from Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. on Oct. 13, 2021. Facilitating a launch like PrSM from Vandenberg’s unique geographical location helps amplify the Army’s top priorities from their Army Modernization Strategy. (U.S. Space Force photo by Anthony Mendez, 30th SCP Mobile Optics)

    STORM
    Launch
    US Army
    2 ROPS
    US Space Force
    PrSM

