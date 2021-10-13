U.S. Space Force Essential to U.S. Army Modernization

A U.S. Army Precision Strike Missile launches from Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. on Oct. 13, 2021. Facilitating a launch like PrSM from Vandenberg’s unique geographical location helps amplify the Army’s top priorities from their Army Modernization Strategy. (U.S. Space Force photo by Anthony Mendez, 30th SCP Mobile Optics)
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2022 14:19
|Photo ID:
|7006667
|VIRIN:
|211013-F-RW419-1002
|Resolution:
|5504x8256
|Size:
|10 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|15
|Downloads:
|2
