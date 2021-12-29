Luke Air Force Base Honor Guard performs a flag folding ceremony during the Patriot All-America golf tournament base tour Dec. 29, 2021, at Luke AFB, Arizona. During the Patriot All-American golf tournament, each golfer carries a golf-club bag displaying the name of a fallen or severely wounded service member. Participants received a base tour that included a 56th Security Forces Squadron working dog demonstration and an F-16 Fighting Falcon and F-35 Lightning II aircraft display to showcase the 56th Fighter Wing mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Collette Brooks)
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2022 12:58
|Photo ID:
|7006641
|VIRIN:
|211229-F-HV115-1048
|Resolution:
|7105x4737
|Size:
|5.26 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Patriot All-America golf tournament members honor, tour Luke AFB [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Collette Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
