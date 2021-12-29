Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Patriot All-America golf tournament members honor, tour Luke AFB

    Patriot All-America golf tournament members honor, tour Luke AFB

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Collette Brooks 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Patriot All-America golf tournament members place their right hand over their hearts during an honor guard ceremony Dec. 29, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Every year, the Wigwam Resort in Litchfield Park hosts the Patriot All-American golf tournament in honor of fallen and severely wounded service members. Golfers received a base tour that included a 56th Security Forces Squadron working dog demonstration and an F-16 Fighting Falcon and F-35 Lightning II aircraft display to showcase the 56th Fighter Wing mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Collette Brooks)

    Date Taken: 12.29.2021
    Date Posted: 01.10.2022 12:58
    Photo ID: 7006640
    VIRIN: 211229-F-HV115-1028
    Resolution: 6618x4727
    Size: 6.1 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    This work, Patriot All-America golf tournament members honor, tour Luke AFB, by SSgt Collette Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Patriot All-America golf tournament members honor, tour Luke AFB
    Patriot All-America golf tournament members honor, tour Luke AFB

    Patriot All-America

