Patriot All-America golf tournament members place their right hand over their hearts during an honor guard ceremony Dec. 29, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Every year, the Wigwam Resort in Litchfield Park hosts the Patriot All-American golf tournament in honor of fallen and severely wounded service members. Golfers received a base tour that included a 56th Security Forces Squadron working dog demonstration and an F-16 Fighting Falcon and F-35 Lightning II aircraft display to showcase the 56th Fighter Wing mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Collette Brooks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.29.2021 Date Posted: 01.10.2022 12:58 Photo ID: 7006640 VIRIN: 211229-F-HV115-1028 Resolution: 6618x4727 Size: 6.1 MB Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Patriot All-America golf tournament members honor, tour Luke AFB [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Collette Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.