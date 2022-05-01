SECNAV visits MCRD Parris Island

PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. (Jan. 5, 2022) — Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro meets with small business owners and operators at Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) Parris Island to discuss policies, practices and their participation with the Department of the Navy. Secretary Del Toro visited MCRD Parris Island to learn more about Marine Corps recruit training and meet Marines, staff, recruits and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class T. Logan Keown/Released)

