    SECNAV visits MCRD Parris Island [Image 3 of 5]

    SECNAV visits MCRD Parris Island

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class T. Logan Keown 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. (Jan. 5, 2022) — Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro meets with small business owners and operators at Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) Parris Island to discuss policies, practices and their participation with the Department of the Navy. Secretary Del Toro visited MCRD Parris Island to learn more about Marine Corps recruit training and meet Marines, staff, recruits and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class T. Logan Keown/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2022
    Date Posted: 01.10.2022 10:34
    Photo ID: 7006520
    VIRIN: 220105-N-SR275-0100
    Resolution: 4000x2667
    Size: 2.76 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    SMALL BUSINESS
    SECNAV
    MARINE CORPS
    MCRD PI
    DEL TORO
    SECNAV78

