USS Essex Underway Operations

INDIAN OCEAN (Jan. 9, 2022) The guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77), transits the Indian Ocean with the amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Jan. 9. Essex, flagship of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), along with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partners and serve as a ready response force to ensure maritime security and a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2022 Date Posted: 01.10.2022 09:07 Photo ID: 7006483 VIRIN: 220109-N-KF697-1540 Resolution: 4892x3256 Size: 894.26 KB Location: INDIAN OCEAN Web Views: 7 Downloads: 3