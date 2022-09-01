Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Essex Underway Operations [Image 6 of 9]

    USS Essex Underway Operations

    INDIAN OCEAN

    01.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Isaak Martinez 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    INDIAN OCEAN (Jan. 9, 2022) The guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112), left, and USS O’Kane (DDG 77), right, transit the Indian Ocean with the amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Jan. 9. Essex, flagship of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), along with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partners and serve as a ready response force to ensure maritime security and a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez).

