44th ESB-E enters new era with redesignation

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jason Kendzierski, Commander, 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced, and members of the 44th ESB-E stand at attention during the 44th ESB-E redesignation ceremony Dec. 16, 2021 in Baumholder, Germany. The 44th ESB-E held a redesignation ceremony to formally recognize the battalion’s transition to an Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced. (Courtesy photo)

