    44th ESB-E enters new era with redesignation [Image 4 of 4]

    44th ESB-E enters new era with redesignation

    BAUMHOLDER, GERMANY

    12.16.2021

    Photo by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    The 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion held a redesignation ceremony Dec. 16, 2021 in Baumholder, Germany to formally recognize the battalion’s transition to an Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2021
    Date Posted: 01.10.2022 08:47
    This work, 44th ESB-E enters new era with redesignation [Image 4 of 4], by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dawn of a New Era: 44th ESB formally becomes the 44th ESB-E

