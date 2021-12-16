Date Taken: 12.16.2021 Date Posted: 01.10.2022 08:47 Photo ID: 7006451 VIRIN: 211216-A-FX425-004 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 147.19 KB Location: BAUMHOLDER, DE

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 44th ESB-E enters new era with redesignation [Image 4 of 4], by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.