    11th MEU Marines conduct forklift operations aboard USS Essex (LHD 2) [Image 2 of 5]

    11th MEU Marines conduct forklift operations aboard USS Essex (LHD 2)

    USS ESSEX (LHD 2), USS ESSEX (LHD 2), INDIAN OCEAN

    01.07.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Anthony Navarro, a combat cargo Marine assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), operates a forklift aboard the USS Essex (LHD 2), Jan. 7, 2022. The 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) and Essex Amphibious Ready Group are operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partners and serve as a ready response force to ensure maritime security and a free and open Indo-Pacific region (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

    Forklift
    Indian Ocean
    Combat Cargo
    C7F
    USINDOPACOM

