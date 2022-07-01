U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Anthony Navarro, a combat cargo Marine assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), operates a forklift aboard the USS Essex (LHD 2), Jan. 7, 2022. The 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) and Essex Amphibious Ready Group are operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partners and serve as a ready response force to ensure maritime security and a free and open Indo-Pacific region (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2022 Date Posted: 01.10.2022 01:24 Photo ID: 7006271 VIRIN: 220107-M-OY155-1005 Resolution: 5375x3583 Size: 2.4 MB Location: USS ESSEX (LHD 2), USS ESSEX (LHD 2), INDIAN OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th MEU Marines conduct forklift operations aboard USS Essex (LHD 2) [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Jennessa Davey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.