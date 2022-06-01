Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    11th MEU, BLT 1/1 participate in MCMAP aboard USS Essex (LHD 2) [Image 3 of 7]

    11th MEU, BLT 1/1 participate in MCMAP aboard USS Essex (LHD 2)

    USS ESSEX (LHD 2), INDIAN OCEAN

    01.06.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marine Corps Daniel Westguard, right, a mortarman with Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), tests out for his green belt during a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program belt advancement course aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Jan. 6, 2022. The 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group are operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partners and serve as a ready response force to ensure maritime security and a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2022
    Date Posted: 01.10.2022 01:19
    Photo ID: 7006266
    VIRIN: 220106-M-ET529-1271
    Resolution: 4748x3165
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: USS ESSEX (LHD 2), INDIAN OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU, BLT 1/1 participate in MCMAP aboard USS Essex (LHD 2) [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Israel Chincio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    11th MEU, BLT 1/1 participate in MCMAP aboard USS Essex (LHD 2)
    11th MEU, BLT 1/1 participate in MCMAP aboard USS Essex (LHD 2)
    11th MEU, BLT 1/1 participate in MCMAP aboard USS Essex (LHD 2)
    11th MEU, BLT 1/1 participate in MCMAP aboard USS Essex (LHD 2)
    11th MEU, BLT 1/1 participate in MCMAP aboard USS Essex (LHD 2)
    11th MEU, BLT 1/1 participate in MCMAP aboard USS Essex (LHD 2)
    11th MEU, BLT 1/1 participate in MCMAP aboard USS Essex (LHD 2)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Indian Ocean
    11th MEU
    MCMAP
    C7F
    BLT 1/1
    USINDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT