U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Luke Wilkens, a mortarman with Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), performs a rear naked choke during a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program belt advancement course aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Jan. 6, 2022. The 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group are operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partners and serve as a ready response force to ensure maritime security and a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2022 Date Posted: 01.10.2022 01:19 Photo ID: 7006264 VIRIN: 220106-M-ET529-1097 Resolution: 4763x3175 Size: 1.13 MB Location: USS ESSEX (LHD 2), INDIAN OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th MEU, BLT 1/1 participate in MCMAP aboard USS Essex (LHD 2) [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Israel Chincio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.