Cold Steel Brigade Holds Promotion Ceremony

JOINT BASE LEWIS MCCHORD - Col. Hank Barne (left center), the 189th Infantry Brigade (CATB) commander, congratulates Boubacar Ndiaye (center right), an automotive maintenance warrant officer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 189th Inf. Bde., and his family following a ceremony officially recognizing Ndiaye's promotion to Chief Warrant Officer 4 January 7, 2022 at Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington.

Date Taken: 01.07.2022 Location: FORT LEWIS, WA, US