JOINT BASE LEWIS MCCHORD - Col. Hank Barne (left center), the 189th Infantry Brigade (CATB) commander, congratulates Boubacar Ndiaye (center right), an automotive maintenance warrant officer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 189th Inf. Bde., and his family following a ceremony officially recognizing Ndiaye's promotion to Chief Warrant Officer 4 January 7, 2022 at Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington.
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2022 21:58
|Photo ID:
|7006258
|VIRIN:
|220107-A-LK945-378
|Resolution:
|4757x3150
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEWIS, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cold Steel Brigade Holds Promotion Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Scott Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
