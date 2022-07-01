Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cold Steel Brigade Holds Promotion Ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    Cold Steel Brigade Holds Promotion Ceremony

    FORT LEWIS, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Evans 

    189th Combined Arms Training Brigade

    JOINT BASE LEWIS MCCHORD - Col. Hank Barne (left center), the 189th Infantry Brigade (CATB) commander, congratulates Boubacar Ndiaye (center right), an automotive maintenance warrant officer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 189th Inf. Bde., and his family following a ceremony officially recognizing Ndiaye's promotion to Chief Warrant Officer 4 January 7, 2022 at Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington.

    Date Taken: 01.07.2022
    Date Posted: 01.09.2022 21:58
    Photo ID: 7006258
    VIRIN: 220107-A-LK945-378
    Resolution: 4757x3150
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: FORT LEWIS, WA, US 
    Cold Steel
    First Army
    First Army West

