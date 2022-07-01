JOINT BASE LEWIS MCCHORD, Wash. - Boubacar Ndiaye (Upper Left), an automotive maintenance warrant officer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 189th Infantry Brigade, poses for a photo with his family following his promotion to Chief Warrant Officer 4 at 189th Inf. Bde. headquarters at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington Jan. 7, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2022 21:58
|Photo ID:
|7006257
|VIRIN:
|220107-A-LK945-704
|Resolution:
|3825x3393
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEWIS, WA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cold Steel Brigade Holds Promotion Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Scott Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
