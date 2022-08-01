Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Taking training to a new generation for the first time in Idaho

    ID, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mercedee Wilds 

    124th Fighter Wing

    A-10 Thunderbolt II pilots with the 190th Fighter Squadron, Idaho Air National Guard train with F-35 Lightning II pilots from the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225, at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, January 7-9, 2022. Integrating and training with different airframe generations provides a unique collaboration and preparation for combat readiness against a near peer enemy. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mercedee Wilds)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Taking training to a new generation for the first time in Idaho [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Mercedee Wilds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

