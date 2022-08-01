A-10 Thunderbolt II pilots with the 190th Fighter Squadron, Idaho Air National Guard train with F-35 Lightning II pilots from the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225, at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, January 7-9, 2022. Integrating and training with different airframe generations provides a unique collaboration and preparation for combat readiness against a near peer enemy. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mercedee Wilds)
Taking training to a new generation for the first time in Idaho
