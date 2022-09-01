220109-N-YS140-020

Fort Pickett, Va. (Jan. 09, 2022) U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Thomas Rutter, 3rd Civil Affairs Group, from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, explains the process of building a resume to an Afghan evacuee. Afghan Talent is an initiative facilitated by Talent Beyond Boundaries. The non-governmental organization (NGO) is helping connect skilled workers with hiring companies by refining their resumes and uploading their employment history and education into the Afghan Talent database. In two days on Fort Pickett, Talent Beyond Boundaries created over 150 employment profiles. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist John Pearl)

