Afghan Talent pairs employers with guests

Photo By Cpl. James Stanfield | U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Carmen Green, a Civil Affairs Officer with 1st Civil Affairs...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. James Stanfield | U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Carmen Green, a Civil Affairs Officer with 1st Civil Affairs Group, explains the process of building a resume to Afghan guests on Fort Pickett, Virginia, Jan. 8, 2022. This opportunity was facilitated by Talent Beyond Boundaries, a Non-Government Organization that is helping connect skilled workers with hiring companies. The Department of Defense, through the U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. James Stanfield) see less | View Image Page

The co-founder of Talent Beyond Boundaries (TBB), Bruce Cohen, swiftly moved from table to table at the Afghan guest Safe Haven on Fort Pickett. He and his staff were here for two days to pair as many Afghan guests as possible with potential employers. Their approach is two-fold: first, the registration and entry of guest employment, skill and education information into a professional network TBB developed called Afghan Talent; second, provide in-person counseling and advice about finding jobs in the United States.



While here, TBB, a non-governmental organization, registered over 150 guests into Afghan Talent and has reported 1,800 across other safe havens, including Fort Lee, Marine Corps Base Quantico, and Fort McCoy. Cohen contends the skill sets guests have brought with them are a natural fit for employers. “They are not here just to get any job. They are here to get the job they are trained to do.”



In conjunction with the Department of State and the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, the Department of Defense directly facilitated TBB’s visit. In addition, it supported Afghans seeking entry into Afghan Talent.



“Our Marines from the civil affairs team, some volunteers, and fellow guests were giving advice to the guests and also helping them with the data entry,” said U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Carmen Green, a Civil Affairs Team Leader from 1st Civil Affairs Group, working with 23rd Marine Regiment. “Guests asked how they transfer their skills to the American job market. Some are mechanics, doctors, engineers, pilots. What is the path?”



According to Cohen, Afghan Talent is one such path whose employers have expressed interest in employing guests. “Employers are already reaching out to us. This is a great way to match guests with employers.”



TBB’s visit is just one of many educational opportunities on Fort Pickett that include English as a second language, driver’s education, legal clinics, advanced vocabulary, cultural orientation, and finances. In addition, most classes are offered with Dari and Pashtun translation for different age groups and skill levels.



Registration for Afghan Talent is available here: https://www.afghantalent.us. TBB will continue circulating safe havens until all Afghan guests are resettled.