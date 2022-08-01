Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    110th Wing prepares Airmen trainees for Air National Guard careers [Image 3 of 3]

    110th Wing prepares Airmen trainees for Air National Guard careers

    BATTLE CREEK, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Timothy Aplin (left) and Senior Master Sgt. Robert Parks, 110th Wing, Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, speaks to members with the 110th Student Flight, Battle Creek, Michigan, Jan. 8, 2022. Student Flight is a program designed to educate new members on military customs and courtesies, Air Force rank structure, Air Force core values, the Airman’s Creed, and overall preparation for Basic Military Training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)

    Air National Guard
    Air Force
    Michigan Air National Guard
    Battle Creek
    Michigan National Guard
    110th Wing

