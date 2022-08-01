U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Marjorie Walden, 1st Sgt. with the 110th Mission Support Group, 110th Wing, Battle Creek Air National Guard Base speaks with members with the 110th Student Flight, Battle Creek, Michigan, Jan. 8, 2022. Student Flight is a program designed to educate new members on military customs and courtesies, Air Force rank structure, Air Force core values, the Airman’s Creed, and overall preparation for Basic Military Training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2022 Date Posted: 01.09.2022 08:15 Photo ID: 7005877 VIRIN: 220108-Z-LI010-1001 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 2.02 MB Location: BATTLE CREEK, MI, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 110th Wing prepares Airmen trainees for Air National Guard careers [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt David Eichaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.