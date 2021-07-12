Leadership Training Program prepares the Independence Brigade

The 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, recently attended the Leadership Training Program [LTP] at Fort Irwin California. During a rehearsal, Maj. John Sauser and Lt. Col. Christopher Costello brief the Independence Brigade staff. The LTP is to prepare company through brigade-level commanders, staff and command sergeants major in the execution of their war fighting duties.

(U.S. Army photo by Capt. Cory M. Johnson)

