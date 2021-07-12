Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leadership Training Program prepares the Independence Brigade [Image 3 of 3]

    Leadership Training Program prepares the Independence Brigade

    HORSHAM, PA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2021

    Photo by Capt. Cory Johnson 

    56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division

    The 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, recently attended the Leadership Training Program [LTP] at Fort Irwin California. During a rehearsal, Maj. John Sauser and Lt. Col. Christopher Costello brief the Independence Brigade staff. The LTP is to prepare company through brigade-level commanders, staff and command sergeants major in the execution of their war fighting duties.
    (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Cory M. Johnson)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2021
    Date Posted: 01.09.2022 07:03
    Photo ID: 7005865
    VIRIN: 211207-A-ZG841-217
    Resolution: 3648x5472
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: HORSHAM, PA, US 
    Web Views: 74
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Leadership Training Program prepares the Independence Brigade [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Cory Johnson, identified by DVIDS

    National Training Center
    Pennsylvania Army National Guard
    Leadership Training Program
    56SBCT
    56 Stryker Brigade Combat Team
    Independence Brigade

