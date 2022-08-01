Leadership Training Program prepares the Independence Brigade

Photo By Capt. Cory Johnson | The 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania Army...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Cory Johnson | The 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, recently attended the Leadership Training Program [LTP] at Fort Irwin California. During a rehearsal, Maj. John Sauser and Lt. Col. Christopher Costello brief the Independence Brigade staff. The LTP is to prepare company through brigade-level commanders, staff and command sergeants major in the execution of their war fighting duties. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Cory M. Johnson) see less | View Image Page

FORT IRWIN, Calif. – The 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, Independence Brigade, recently participated in the Leadership Training Program here at the National Training Center.



The Independence Brigade is vigorously preparing for their upcoming rotation at the National Training Center this summer.



The focus of LTP is to prepare company through brigade-level commanders, staff and command sergeants major in the execution of their war fighting duties. Units attending LTP accomplish training objectives by focusing on how the opposing force fights, while applying the use of doctrine, tactics, techniques and procedures, troop leading procedures, parallel planning, reconnaissance and rehearsals.



“The Leader Training Program was a great opportunity for the brigade to test our planning and execution processes at several echelons,” said Colonel Jon Farr, Commander, 56th SBCT.



The brigade commander, staff, and with key leadership from subordinate battalions were given the opportunity to work with the LTP coaches, also known as Wrangler Team. Throughout the program Soldiers had the chance to collaborate and fine tune their skills with their assigned Wrangler team member. The training consists of the military decision making process [MDMP], specific working groups and other warfighting seminars that lead up to the combined arms rehearsal. The culminating event is a brief simulated exercise that tests the planning and execution of the Independence Brigade.



With only a few short months until their NTC rotation, Farr says the brigade will continue to place emphasis on four priorities.



"The brigade has 4 priorities, or lines of effort, to help us get ready for the NTC; individual readiness, mission command, sustainment, and squad qualification,” said Farr. “Mission command and sustainment are really the focus for the brigade and battalion staffs – those things will establish the foundation for the brigade to be successful in maneuver and live fire. Individual readiness and squad qualification are the emphasis at the company level and below,” added Farr.



Units coming to NTC normally attend LTP prior to executing their NTC rotation. For these units, the turnaround time after departing LTP varies between a few weeks to several months before returning. For the 56th SBCT, their rotation starts the middle of June, giving them five months to apply the lessons they have learned.



“We identified some strengths that we want to reinforce, and a few areas that we want to fine-tune in the training days that we have left before NTC,” Farr concluded.