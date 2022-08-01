Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KFOR RC-E C2 Hosts Indoor Soccer Tournament [Image 11 of 11]

    KFOR RC-E C2 Hosts Indoor Soccer Tournament

    CAMP NOVO SELO, KOSOVO

    01.08.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Barbara Pendl 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    U.S. and multinational Soldiers from Regional Command - East participate in an indoor soccer tournament hosted by Command and Control, Camp Novo Selo Kosovo, Jan. 8, 2022. Great Britain's Royal Lancers got third place while athletes representing base contractors achieved second. Soldiers from the Polish Contingent, KFOR RC-E won first place. The event brings together military forces with installation leaders and contractors. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Barbara Pendl)

