KFOR RC-E C2 Hosts Indoor Soccer Tournament

U.S. and multinational Soldiers from Regional Command - East participate in an indoor soccer tournament hosted by Command and Control, Camp Novo Selo Kosovo, Jan. 8, 2022. Great Britain's Royal Lancers got third place while athletes representing base contractors achieved second. Soldiers from the Polish Contingent, KFOR RC-E won first place. The event brings together military forces with installation leaders and contractors. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Barbara Pendl)

