Tenth Air Force commander visits 310th Space Wing

Maj. Gen. Bryan Radliff, the 10th Air Force commander, speaks to an audience of 310th Space Wing Reserve Citizen Airmen at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, December 5, 2021. Radliff spent the day meeting and talking with Airmen in their workspaces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Frank Casciotta)

