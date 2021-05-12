Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tenth Air Force commander visits 310th Space Wing [Image 1 of 2]

    Tenth Air Force commander visits 310th Space Wing

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Frank Casciotta 

    310th Space Wing

    Maj. Gen. Bryan Radliff, the 10th Air Force commander, stopped by the 310th Force Support Squadron's Holiday together after the UTA at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, December 5, 2021. Radliff spent the day meeting and talking with Airmen in their workspaces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Frank Casciotta)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2021
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
