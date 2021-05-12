Maj. Gen. Bryan Radliff, the 10th Air Force commander, stopped by the 310th Force Support Squadron's Holiday together after the UTA at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, December 5, 2021. Radliff spent the day meeting and talking with Airmen in their workspaces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Frank Casciotta)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2022 18:46
|Photo ID:
|7005682
|VIRIN:
|211206-F-KU465-1003
|Resolution:
|4352x2608
|Size:
|7.03 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tenth Air Force commander visits 310th Space Wing [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Frank Casciotta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT