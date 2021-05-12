Maj. Gen. Bryan Radliff, the 10th Air Force commander, stopped by the 310th Force Support Squadron's Holiday together after the UTA at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, December 5, 2021. Radliff spent the day meeting and talking with Airmen in their workspaces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Frank Casciotta)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.05.2021 Date Posted: 01.08.2022 18:46 Photo ID: 7005682 VIRIN: 211206-F-KU465-1003 Resolution: 4352x2608 Size: 7.03 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tenth Air Force commander visits 310th Space Wing [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Frank Casciotta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.