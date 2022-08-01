Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-130H Maintenance [Image 2 of 3]

    C-130H Maintenance

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Grabiec 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Zachary Lee, an engine mechanic with the 182nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, finishes up a repair on one of the propellers of a C-130H Hercules in Peoria, Illinois, on Jan. 8, 2021. Out of an abundance of caution, the drill weekend was conducted with reduced manning to mitigate the tri-county region’s unprecedented COVID-19 levels experienced during the Omicron variant surge. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jay Grabiec)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2022
    Date Posted: 01.08.2022 17:46
    Photo ID: 7005663
    VIRIN: 220108-Z-TJ041-3027
    Resolution: 4808x3199
    Size: 2.14 MB
    Location: PEORIA, IL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-130H Maintenance [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Jason Grabiec, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Omicron surge doesn’t stop drill weekend readiness training at the 182nd Airlift Wing Jan. 8, 2022
    C-130H Maintenance
    Omicron surge doesn’t stop drill weekend readiness training at the 182nd Airlift Wing Jan. 8, 2022

    Air National Guard
    mechanic
    C-130H
    Air Force
    maintainers
    AMXS

