U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Zachary Lee, an engine mechanic with the 182nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, finishes up a repair on one of the propellers of a C-130H Hercules in Peoria, Illinois, on Jan. 8, 2021. Out of an abundance of caution, the drill weekend was conducted with reduced manning to mitigate the tri-county region’s unprecedented COVID-19 levels experienced during the Omicron variant surge. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jay Grabiec)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2022 17:46
|Photo ID:
|7005663
|VIRIN:
|220108-Z-TJ041-3027
|Resolution:
|4808x3199
|Size:
|2.14 MB
|Location:
|PEORIA, IL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, C-130H Maintenance [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Jason Grabiec, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
